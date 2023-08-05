ROARING SPRING, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Roaring Spring Food Pantry, local churches and other organizations welcomed community members to Spring Dam Park Saturday afternoon for a free picnic, to thank them for their continued support.

The event has been a yearly tradition featuring food and live music from local artists. Secretary and Treasurer of the Roaring Spring Food Pantry Rachel Neely-Pletcher said while it is a free event, it is heart-warming to see the amount of donations they get.

“The Roaring Spring Food Pantry is blessed with lots of people who support us and give back to help the community,” Neely-Pletcher said. “Once a year we like to say thank you to everybody by sponsoring this big free picnic and lots of organizations and businesses and churches from the community jump in.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

On Sunday morning from 7 to 9 a.m., there will be an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast hosted by the Roaring Spring Lion’s Club. Shortly after, a worship service including all of the participating churches will take place at Spring Dam Park to cap off the weekend of events.