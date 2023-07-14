CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The public is invited to participate in a focus group at the Cambria County Library to provide input on several upcoming renovation projects.

The library is looking for the public to share their vision for the library’s future. This session will take place on July 27, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. in the library’s community room.

“This is an opportunity for the community to share what they’d like to see in terms of our physical spaces and how they utilize the building,” Ashley Flynn, Executive Director of the Cambria County Library said. “The goal is to gather feedback from both the library’s day-to-day users, as well as non-users interested in new, innovative spaces and resources.”

The conversation will be moderated by GBBN Architects, a firm that offers library designs and solutions focused on innovative use of space.

No preregistration is required to participate, and all ages are encouraged to attend. The library is located at 248 Main Street, Johnstown.