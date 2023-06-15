CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Weekend in the Wilds is returning to Cameron County the weekend before the Fourth of July.

Friday

Set for June 30 to July 2, the weekend will kick off with a teen-centered music festival and outdoor movie night on Friday. The musical group, Phaser will perform in the town square from 7:30 – 9 p.m. An outdoor showing of Super Mario Brothers will follow sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary. Rich Valley Wines will have non-alcoholic slushies and popcorn will be provided by the Cameron County Fair.

Saturday

On Saturday, July 1, the annual Bigfoot Hunt will take place at daybreak. Licenses are $5 each and the event benefits Mountaineer Search and Rescue. Licenses can be purchased at the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce office, The Lakeview, Driftwood Saloon and Sinnemahoning Tavern.

Over 40 vendors will be lining the street in downtown Emporium from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Food trucks, non-profit organizations, artists and more will be there.

Old Skool will perform in the town square from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. DJ Dustin with Merry Laurel Wedding will perform from 2- 4 p.m.

A Firequacker Duck Derby will take place on North Broad Street at 2 p.m.

There will also be basket raffles and fireworks which will start at 9:45 p.m. from the Cameron County High School football stadium.

Sunday

On Sunday, July 2, a smash-and-dash car race will take place at Smokers Insane Terrain Offroad Park at noon.

Weekend in the Wilds is organized by the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce. Vendors are still being accepted for the event. Information can be obtained by contacting the chamber office at 814-486-4314.