ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our viewers are going to notice a bit of a change when tuning into WTAJ. We are excited to debut a brand new, state-of-the-art news studio.

In a few short months, our team of engineers and designers demolished the old set, rewired the lighting, modernized the look and rebuilt it to the look you see in the above video.

You’ll notice many new monitors providing a more visual experience. We’ll be bringing you a clearer and wider look at the news that matters in our community.

Our sports highlights will feature every big play in high-definition on a large monitor wall to help you feel like you’re part of the action. Plus severe weather will be brought to you in a bigger way with our new “Red Alert Weather” days featuring extreme red lighting around the studio.

While we hope you enjoy the new set, here is a look back at some of the past sets WTAJ has brought you the news from.

Thank you for your viewership!