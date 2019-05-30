Contact Us

Program Announcement– Next Saturday, December 24, 2022, due to NFL Football Coverage, “Hope In The Wild” E/I Children’s Program will air at 6AM on WTAJ.

Quick Contact

News:newsemail@wtajtv.com

Advertising: jbates@wtajtv.com

STUDIO 814: wtajstudio814@wtajtv.com

Closed Captioning: cc@wtajtv.com

Phone: (814) 942-1010

News Tipline: (800) 762-6053

Public File Assistance

For assistance accessing the public file, contact:

Becky Ivory

Phone: (814) 942-1010

bivory@wtajtv.com



Make a commercial request to use our video

For commercial, paid licensing of news video content and archive searches (not private viewer requests), please send a detailed request to our commercial video licensing team.

Office Locations

Altoona Office

5000 Sixth Avenue

Altoona, PA 16602

Johnstown Office

907 Old Scalp Avenue, Suite 121

Johnstown, PA 15904

State College Office

403 S. Allen Street, Suite 104

State College, PA 16801

DuBois Office

2 West Park Avenue, Suite 4

DuBois, PA 15801

Closed Captioning

Please contact the following for Closed Captioning concerns:

WTAJ-TV

Randy Chamberlin

Chief Engineer

Office: (814) 943-2919

Fax: (814) 943-3001

5000 Sixth Avenue, Altoona, PA 16602

cc@wtajtv.com