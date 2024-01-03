JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after more than $11,000 in tools were stolen from a Jefferson County business over Christmas.

The theft happened on Bowers Road in Gaskill Township (Punxsutawney) between 3 p.m. Dec. 24 and 7 a.m. Dec. 26.

Police said an unknown actor(s) got onto the property of Eastern Gas Transmission and reportedly made off with 46 different tools totaling $11,500 in value.

State police did not release a list of what was stolen, but they are asking anyone who may have information to call PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.