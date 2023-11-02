SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over $13,000 worth of tools, collector car sets and other miscellaneous items were stolen from a home in Somerset Township.
According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, officers were called to a home on Barron Street on July 20 for a report of stolen items. The woman told police that she had the Power of Attorney for the property as the owner was in jail and that the items were stolen between March and July.
Here are the items that were allegedly stolen:
- Pressure washing accessories: $100
- Router: $50
- Buffer: $20
- Orbital sander: $20
- Air wratchets: $200
- Air tools: $300
- Jack stands: $25
- 2 snowblowers: $1,200
- Fountains: $3,000
- Motorcycle jack: $200
- Pot sandblaster: $200
- Collector metal car sets: $1,000
- Compound bow: $300
- Hand tools: $1,000
- Pressure washer: $700
- Circular saw: $50
- Craftsman shop toolbox double deck with tools: $2,000
- Lantern: $20
- Fishing rods and tackle: $500
- Bench grinder: $2,000
- Huffy Torex 12V Powerwheels: $6,000
- Nitra pellet target rifle: $100
- Floor shop battery charger: $340
- Pontiac pinstripe kit: $2,000
The items that were stolen are estimated to cost over $13,000.