SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over $13,000 worth of tools, collector car sets and other miscellaneous items were stolen from a home in Somerset Township.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, officers were called to a home on Barron Street on July 20 for a report of stolen items. The woman told police that she had the Power of Attorney for the property as the owner was in jail and that the items were stolen between March and July.

Here are the items that were allegedly stolen:

Pressure washing accessories: $100

Router: $50

Buffer: $20

Orbital sander: $20

Air wratchets: $200

Air tools: $300

Jack stands: $25

2 snowblowers: $1,200

Fountains: $3,000

Motorcycle jack: $200

Pot sandblaster: $200

Collector metal car sets: $1,000

Compound bow: $300

Hand tools: $1,000

Pressure washer: $700

Circular saw: $50

Craftsman shop toolbox double deck with tools: $2,000

Lantern: $20

Fishing rods and tackle: $500

Bench grinder: $2,000

Huffy Torex 12V Powerwheels: $6,000

Nitra pellet target rifle: $100

Floor shop battery charger: $340

Pontiac pinstripe kit: $2,000

The items that were stolen are estimated to cost over $13,000.