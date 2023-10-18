UPDATE: Charges were filed against Matthew Brotherton on Wednesday, Oct. 18. He is facing charges of criminal attempt of murder of the first degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with an attempt to cause serious bodily injury, burglary and more.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Punxsutawney Borough Police Department is currently investigating a double shooting.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 Block of Woodland Avenue on Monday, Oct. 16 at almost 9 p.m. for a report of two people involved in a shooting. According to the police, a 22-year-old male suspect gained entry to the residence and was seeking out the 27-year-old male victim who was inside.

According to a press release, the suspect was reported to have had a “failed” relationship with a 22-year-old female who also lived at the residence. An altercation between the suspect and the victim occurred near the upstairs bathroom The suspect allegedly drew a gun a shot the victim in the leg and in the abdomen.

The victim then made his way to the bedroom and retrieved a gun. The two then exchanged gunfire. The suspect then fled the home.

Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim in the upstairs bedroom. He was treated at the scene and then transported to Penn Highland DuBois Hospital.

The suspect was later transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital by a family member to be treated for gunshot wounds.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.