CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people in Clearfield County are accused of animal cruelty after a dog was found muzzled with a shoestring and was shot in the head.

According to state police, a 60-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman and a 16-year-old, all of Mahaffey, allegedly admitted to committing cruel acts to the animal which was found on Steep Hill Road in Greenwood Township.

Troopers were informed of the incident on Nov. 24 when the president of Animal Matter reported that a male English Mastiff dog, named Duke, was found with a shoestring tied around its muzzle and was in poor health.

Duke was taken to Metzger’s animal hospital in State College before being taken to Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment where it was confirmed the dog had a gunshot wound in the head.

State police questioned the three suspects from Mahaffey who are accused in the incident. Charges are being filed in Houtzdale district court including aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to an animal, neglect of an animal and conspiracy.