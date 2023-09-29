JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Three Pennsylvania men are facing federal charges for allegedly conspiring, manufacturing and trafficking guns.

Former Altoona Police Detective Craig Zahradnik, of Altoona, Harry Miller, of Martinsburg, and Wayne Farabaugh, of Ebensburg, are being charged with nine different federal counts relating to the manufacturing, dealing, and possession of firearms as well as conspiracy.

In April, Zahradnik and Miller were arrested and charged by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for dealing and manufacturing firearms without a license and conspiring to do so. On Wednesday, additional charges were filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Craig Zahradnik, of Altoona.

Officials say that in and around May 2022 to April 2023, Zahradnik would provide money to Miller so he could purchase ammunition and components used to manufacture and outfit personally made firearms (PMFs). Using the funds, Miller would purchase ammunition and PMFs build-kits, including ones for Polymer 80 handguns and AR-15s. He would also purchase upper and lower receivers, triggers, threaded barrels, magazines and silencers.

Miller would allegedly build the kits with Farabaugh and sell the completed guns. The profits were then split between Miller and Zahradnik, according to the complaint.

PMFs are often referred to as “ghost guns” which do not have serial numbers and are untraceable. Officials say these guns are designed to circumvent gun laws as there is no record of their existence, meaning these guns are often purchased without the completion of a background check.

Harry Miller, of Martinsburg.

According to the charges filed, the men have sold 14 guns, 13 of which where ghost guns, and nine silencers. The allegedly intended to sell an additional 20 ghost guns and 10 silencers.

Between Feb. and April of this year, law enforcement agencies seized a total of 82 guns, 33 of which where ghost guns, nine Polymer 80 handgun PMF kits, 10 machine gun conversion devices, 15 silencers (13 black, and two silver), $1,000 in cash, a 2019 GMC Sierra Truck, and stockpiled ammunition from nine separate locations throughout Duncansville, Hollidaysburg and Altoona.

In addition to the charges filed in April, Zahradnik is facing charges of sale/disposal of a firearm to a person who intends to sell/dispose of firearm in furtherance of a felony, possession of a machinegun, trafficking firearms and transfer of firearms in violation of the National Firearms Act.

Miller is facing additional charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun and trafficking firearms.

Farabaugh, who was not charged back in April, is now facing charges for conspiracy to deal and manufacture firearms without a license, for assembling and manufacturing PMFs without a Federal Firearms License.

The charges can be found in the document below:

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Zahradnik is being held at Indiana County Prison while Miller is in custody at Cambria County Prison. Farabaugh is not currently in custody.