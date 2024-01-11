CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 47-year-old man has been accused of luring a teen out of her house to have sex with him.

Robert Paul Mallon III, 47 (Clearfield County Prison)

Robert Paul Mallon III, of Curwensville, is facing a slew of charges after allegedly convincing a 14-year-old girl to sneak out of her house at 1 a.m. to have sex in his truck.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told police that she was talking to Mallon over Snapchat, but thought it was another teen at first. Mallon allegedly asked for sexually explicit photos of her. She claimed that Mallon convinced her on Jan. 5, to sneak out of her house around 1 a.m. where he was waiting in his truck. They allegedly went back to Mallon’s home and had intercourse in the truck.

State police said the teen had multiple sexually explicit pictures from inside the truck that Mallon allegedly took using her phone.

After getting search warrants, police said the pictures from inside the truck matched Mallon’s truck’s interior. According to the complaint, one photo showed a person with a specific injury to their knee — an injury police said matched a knee injury Mallon has.

Troopers noted that when interviewing Mallon, he asked for an attorney early on and never denied the allegations to them.

Mallon is now facing charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person under 16, aggravated indecent assault, photographing sex acts of a child, corruption of minors, luring a child into a motor vehicle, criminal use of a communication facility, and indecent assault of a person under 16.

He was placed in Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $500,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17.