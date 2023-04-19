JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Various coins, jewelry and money are all missing from a home in Jefferson County and an investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville was notified on Sunday, April 16 at 11:17 a.m. of a theft that occurred at a home in Eldred Township. According to the 33-year-old victim, the theft occurred on Thursday, March 30 between 7:50 – 11 p.m.

The following items were reported missing:

A silver tobacco grinder/roller: $200

Various coins from 1967 and earlier: worth unknown

A set of diamond earrings: $300

An unknown carrot size diamond ring: $5,000

One $100 bill, two $50 bills other smaller bills: $300

If you have any information about the theft you can reach out to PSP Marienville.