ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Saint Marys man is facing charges after police say they found multiple files of child pornography on his computer.

Robert McKee, 73, is facing four felony counts of child pornography after a home care aide reported seeing child pornography on McKee’s computer back in July.

In an interview with police, the aide said that she was cleaning McKee’s apartment in Elk Towers, an affordable housing community. The aide claimed that while was vacuuming behind McKee’s chair she saw a fully naked female she described as being around the age of 12 as he was chatting with someone on Skype.

Following a search of McKee’s apartment, police seized an HP Desktop PC and five flash drives. The computer and flash drives were subsequently searched by Saint Marys police and four images depicting naked females who appear to be under the age of 18 were discovered, according to a criminal complaint.

Charges were filed against McKee on Oct. 4. He is scheduled for his preliminary hearing on Nov. 28.