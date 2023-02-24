CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Nine Johnstown residents have been arrested and are accused of distributing drugs throughout Johnstown following an in-depth investigation that began two years ago.

In November 2021, Johnstown police began investigating Mbazulwane Isidore Gxuluwe, also known as “Moose,” for distributing illegal quantities of drugs within the city, according to the criminal complaint.

Moose was traveling to Philadelphia and Pittsburgh area to obtain the drugs and then resell them in Johnstown, police noted in the charges filed. He was taken into custody in August of 2022 and is awaiting trial.

Moose did not act alone, according to the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office. He had nine known accomplices accused of helping him distribute narcotics that have since been jailed. They include:

Erica Lynn Gxuluwe (Moose’s mother), 57

Jessica Schilling, 33

Charles Bizich, 36

Daesha Haselrig, 27

Larae Lewis, 25

Markiy ‘Wes’ Williams, 19

Ciera Primus, 21

Shawn Brousseau, 37

Danny Knipple, 61

The investigation led to the nine alleged accomplices after officers seized Moose’s cell phone number and Instagram accounts. This is where police discovered that the Johnstown residents were corresponding with him to purchase/sell the drugs.

All nine alleged accomplices have been lodged in Cambria County Prison where Moose remains, as well. Eight of them have bail set at 10 percent of $75,000. Williams, however, faces bail at 10 percent of $85,000.

All nine face several felony drug-related charges and have preliminary hearings scheduled for Thursday, March 9.

Assisting in this investigation and warrant sweeps included the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, Johnstown Police Department, West Hills Regional Police Department, Upper Yoder Township Police Department, Richland Township Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Cambria County Drug Task Force, Altoona Police Department, Ferguson Township Police Department, State College Borough Police Department, Patton Township Police Department, Centre County Drug Task Force, Blair County Drug Task Force, PA State Parole and the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force.

Law enforcement officials also took other people wanted people into custody unrelated to this investigation. Ricky Mitchell, 62, of Johnstown, who is accused of providing fentanyl to a woman who died of an overdose, was arrested. Jamie Blough Sr., Casper Seymour and Kenneth Meek were all arrested, as well, for outstanding warrants.

“The extensive investigation in this matter, which required the cooperation of several levels of law enforcement across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, culminated in the arrest of not only Mr. Gxuluwe in 2022, but several more individuals in 2023,” Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said. “These investigations take time, resources and a commitment to protecting the community. Once again, law enforcement has shown their tenacity and dedication.”

Neugebauer added that as the defendants were being arrested, additional information was learned that led to search warrants and additional drugs being taken off the streets.

“The message is clear. If you deal drugs in our community, we will use every tool in our arsenal to bring you to justice.”