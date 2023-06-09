SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A duo in Somerset County is facing charges after a dog that they were taking care of was abandoned and had to be euthanized due to its condition.

Darryl Bobojelick, 63, and Carol Faulds, 54, are facing charges of aggravated cruelty to an animal after a dog they abandoned had to be euthanized, according to Pennsylvania State Police out of Somerset. Officers where dispatched to a trailer park in Somerset Township on Friday, June 2 after the manager reported the dog.

According to the manager of the trailer park, Bobojelick and Faulds were tenants that were evicted on Tuesday, May 30. The two returned on June, 1 to collect their items and left. When a maintenance worker was sent to clean the trailer on June 2, the dog was found, according to the criminal complaint.

The officer noted the small dog was laying in the living room, but was unable to stand. He also noted that there was feces all over the floor and while Bobojelick and Faulds had left food and water the dog was unable to get to it due to its condition.

The temperature in the trailer was also noted to be 91 degrees, according to the criminal complaint. The dog was taken to a veterinarian to be evaluated. The vet determined that the dog was paralyzed in the back legs and emaciated, according to official documents. The dog had to be euthanized due to its condition.

The criminal complaint also noted that the dog had a rabies tag from 2020 and a license from 2021.

Bobojelick and Faulds are facing charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, neglect to animals, cruelty to animals, neglect of animals and other charges related to expired vaccinations.

Both Bobojelick and Faulds have warrants issued for their arrests.