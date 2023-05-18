BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Wisconsin activist who was charged in a 2020 shooting has pleaded no contest.

Orsino Thurman pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person in exchange for 18 months probation, according to Bedford County District Attorney Dwight Diehl.

Thurman was marching with a racial justice group from Milwaukee to Washington D.C. in August 2020. The group, totaling about 55 people, was marching through Bedford County on the Lincoln Highway at night on Aug. 24 when an argument broke out with resident Terry Myers, 53. Video footage from Facebook showed that Myers shot at Thurman and the group for coming across his property.

A shooting broke out between both sides and Thurman was shot in the face and taken to the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.

With Thurman pleading no contest the charges against Terry Myers would be dismissed, according to Diehl.

Thurman was later extradited back to Pennsylvania after being arrested in September 2021 where he was a suspect in a police chase and standoff in Illinois.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Thurman’s decision comes after just under two months when he made the decision to reject a plea deal.