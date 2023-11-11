WESTMORELAND CO., Pa. (WTAJ) – A man has been charged after police say he fired multiple shots into a police cruiser, injuring one officer.

Bruce Alvarado, 38, of Clairton, is facing 15 charges including attempted homicide, assault of a law enforcement officer, and attempting to elude an officer according to the Office of the District Attorney.

On Nov. 10, in the Turtle Creek area, police departments from Allegheny County initiated a pursuit of an allegedly stolen vehicle with two people inside. The driver was identified as Alvarado.

The pursuit reached speeds of up to 90 miles per hour before ending after police boxed in the vehicle near Hyde Park Road.

According to police, as they approached the vehicle, the driver did not comply with commands to exit the vehicle. Officers proceeded to force the door open and allegedly observed Alvarado with a gun. There was a female passenger in the vehicle as well.

Officers said that before Alvarado could be removed from the vehicle, he fired multiple shots from a 9mm handgun into a marked Monroeville police cruiser adjacent to the car Alvarado was in.

The shots struck a uniformed Monroeville police officer in the arm and leg. The officer was taken to a Pittsburgh-area hospital for treatment and, according to District Attorney Ziccarelli, will recover.

“First and foremost, we are so grateful this injured Monroeville Police Officer is going to recover,” DA Ziccarelli said in a press release. “The outcome of this pursuit could have been drastically different had it not been for the incredible, cooperative response from police departments in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.”

Alvarado was taken into custody without further incident or injury to law enforcement.

According to police, during an interview, the female passenger told investigators Alvarado made statements during the pursuit that he would not stop and would “blow a cop’s head off”.

Alvarado was arraigned Saturday morning. He is in the Westmoreland County Prison after bail was denied.