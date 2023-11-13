ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested on a warrant after allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman.

Demetrius Piner, 25 (Blair County Prison)

Demetrius Piner, 25, was taken into custody on Nov. 9, after deputies executed an arrest warrant stemming from the assault of a pregnant woman in July.

Piner, residing at a woman’s residence on Bell Avenue, was tased and arrested after deputies showed up at the woman’s home to arrest him. Piner was allegedly seen through a window at the home.

According to the criminal complaint, Piner and the woman who lived at the home got into an argument over police being there. He then left through the back door and was told “Sheriff’s office! Stop!” multiple times. Deputies said he ignored the command and ran at them only to be tased and taken into custody.

It was noted that Piner was wanted for the assault of an unborn child. According to court dockets, Piner allegedly physically assaulted a pregnant woman in July. It was said he hit the woman with a closed fist and pushed her up against a car. One witness said she was driving past and stopped to get out and intervene.

Piner was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $100,000.