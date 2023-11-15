ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman was jailed for allegedly assaulting officers after refusing to get up off of a man on the couch, police reported.

Chenault Summers, 31 (Blair County Prison)

Altoona police arrested 31-year-old Chenault Summers Tuesday night after they said they were called to a burglary and found Summers sitting on a man before resisting arrest and kicking officers.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called just before 11 p.m. Nov. 14 for a burglary on the 1100 block of 13th Avenue in the City. Upon arrival, they said Summers was found sitting on a smaller man’s lap and refusing to get off. She allegedly told officers if they tried to remove her, she would burn them with her cigarette.

Officers said they attempted to remove her and she began to resist, the complaint reads. Through a struggle, officers said they were able to get her on her stomach and get her hands cuffed behind her back. When trying to sit her up, they said she went limp and continued to resist, telling them she wanted them to shoot her and that she would “burn the building down.”

Police called for AMED and when assisting Summers to the gurney, she allegedly kicked officers multiple times and spit directly in their faces.

Summers was taken to UMPC where she was later released.

Charges of aggravated assault, assaulting law enforcement, obstruction and resisting arrest were filed.

Summers was arraigned Wednesday morning and placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $35,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29.