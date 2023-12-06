ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman was charged in two different active cases, one involving robbery and the other for leaving an infant in a locked car while at the grocery store.

Erica Winters, 30 (Blair County Prison)

Erica Winters, 30, was placed in Blair County Prison, facing robbery charges in connection with Christopher Castro and the attempted armed robbery of an Altoona driver.

In September, the driver called 911, alleging that Castro opened the passenger door of his vehicle, flashing a gun in his waistband, and then got in. The driver told police he put the vehicle in reverse and Castro fell out of the passenger side.

According to the complaint, Castro then got into a car owned by Winters and they drove from the scene.

Christopher Castro, 29 (Blair County Prison)

Through the investigation, police spoke with Winters multiple times about Castro. It was noted in the complaint that Winters was very inconsistent with everything and even referred to Castro as a random acquaintance named “Jeff” or “Jey” and he approached her about taking him to a drug deal.

According to detectives, Winters also claimed that Castro was in Johnstown on the day of the burglary, Sept. 23, but a search warrant for cell phone data showed he was in Altoona that day. A search of Castro’s cell phone also showed photos of a man with a 9mm gun that looked like the stolen one found on Castro, showing he didn’t find the gun in an alley that day.

Winters is facing charges of robbery, conspiracy to robbery, theft, and simple assault.

Castro is now facing the same charges in addition to the gun and drug charges filed in September.

Court documents show that Winters is also being charged with child endangerment for allegedly leaving her 9-month-old child in a locked, running car while she was shopping in MARTIN’S on Chestnut Avenue for more than 35 minutes. Witnesses told police when she came out, she claimed the child was supposed to be with her mother and then she left.

Winters was given unsecured bail in the case of the 9-month-old left in a car, however, her bail was set at $100,000 for the events in September and was placed in Blair County Prison.

Castro has been in Blair County Prison since Sept. with another $100,000 bail set based on these newer charges.