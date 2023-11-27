ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police arrested a man they said stole a car full of Christmas presents from a Sheetz parking lot over the weekend.

Kenneth Duncan Jr., 41 (Blair County Prison)

Kenneth Duncan Jr., 41, currently with no fixed address, was taken into custody over a car theft Saturday morning, Nov. 25, after a woman left it running while she ran into Sheetz on Plank Road just after 7 a.m.

Duncan was found Sunday morning, Nov. 26, by Logan Township Police allegedly trying to get into cars at Super Sheetz on Pleasant Valley Blvd. According to the criminal complaint, he was wearing the same brown jacket, blue pants, and white sneakers that police observed on Sheetz security footage Saturday.

Police said that Duncan admitted to taking the car, saying he opened the door, got in, and drove off because it was left running. According to the complaint, he told police he drove to a hospital in Huntingdon, and after being discharged, he drove to Tyrone where he thinks he left the car. According to his account to police, the back seat had items that looked to be for children. Police noted that they were Christmas gifts bought by the woman Duncan stole the car from.

Duncan also allegedly tried to use a bank card found in the stolen car to get gas.

Police said they also discovered that Duncan’s license had expired in June.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Duncan was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, theft from a motor vehicle, and driving without a license.

He was placed in Blair County Prison in lieu of $30,000.