ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after police allegedly found child pornography on his phone.

On Jan. 12, 2022, the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) forwarded two cyber tips to the Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force. On the same day, the case information was passed along to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and they began investigating on Aug. 26, 2022.

Bradley Sprankle – Centre County Prison

The tips sent in said that a Snapchat account under the name “chrisreed.95” had allegedly sent a file that contained child pornography, according to the criminal complaint. Based on the cyber tips, officers received an IP Address for where the image was sent from.

On Sept. 12, 2022, police gathered information regarding the IP Address and it was tied to a home in Altoona. Additionally, they were able to tie the Snapchat account to an email address named “bethsbear01@aol.com”, according to the police report.

On May 5, 2023, agents from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General (PA OAG) and Altoona Police Department executed a search of a home along the 100 block of 12th Street. Agents were met by an adult woman who lived in the home with her son, the suspect, Bradley Sprankle, 33.

Agents spoke with the woman about the search and learned that she didn’t know what Snapchat was and did not use the internet as she did not have a computer or any electronic devices. She also told agents that she does not use her son’s devices, according to the criminal complaint.

Sprankle was at work in Bellefonte at the time, so agents contacted his work to meet with him.

While agents began speaking with Sprankle, they told him they were investigating illegal internet activity, specifically child pornography. At this time, according to the criminal complaint, Sprankle allegedly told the agents that there may have been a time he recalled seeing child pornography while using Discord on his cell phone.

While continuing their interview, Sprankle told police he was using Discord, within the last few weeks, and clicked on a link that brought up child pornography. According to the affidavit, Sprankle said he exited out of the link and that “there shouldn’t be” any files of child pornography on his cell phone.

Sprankle also was questioned about the email address “bethsbear01@aol.com” by agents. He claimed to police that it was an old account from years ago, however, he allegedly admitted that he used Snapchat and that the account with the user name “chrisreed.95” was his, according to court documents.

Agents took Sprankle’s cell phone and another device from his home as evidence.

In May, while searching Spranke’s cell phone, investigators reported finding 14 files of child pornography, according to the criminal complaint.

Sprankle is currently behind bars in the Centre County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

He’s facing 14 felony charges of child pornography possession and one felony for criminal use of a communication facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4.