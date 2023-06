CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – An ATV has been reported stolen out of Clearfield County yard and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

The victim, who lives in Brady Township, reported the 2005 Kawasaki Bayou stolen on Sunday, June 4. The ATV is green in color and was reported stolen sometime between Friday, June 2, and Sunday, June 4.

Pennsylvania State Police out of DuBois is investigating the theft.