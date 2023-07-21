CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is behind bars with his bail denied with officials saying he’s a threat to the public, court documents show.

Christopher Emory Washell, 48, of Madera, is facing drug charges stemming from an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General where they allegedly found 1,169 bags of heroin, 95 guns, cash and more during a raid.

Agents executed a sealed search warrant on Washell’s residence along the 2500 block of Main Street in Madera on July 18, just after 6 a.m. after a five-month investigation into drug activity.

Washell, who had a warrant for his arrest before the search, was found in the home, agents said in the criminal complaint. While talking with him, Washell allegedly admitted to having meth and occasionally “helping some friends out” by selling it to them.

According to agents, they found a total of $800 in cash, 58.6 grams of meth, 1,169 bags of heroin, 56.7 grams of marijuana, 700 miscellaneous pills, several smoking devices, packaging material, 25 handguns, 58 shotguns and riffles, and 12 assault rifles in the home.

Agents received a second search warrant later that day for another residence allegedly owned by Washell. Inside, they said they found more drug paraphernalia, one handgun and one shotgun along with a pill bottle with marijuana seeds stashed under the television.

Washell was taken to Clearfield County Prison on his arrest warrant and was later arraigned on drug charges where bail was denied by Judge James Glass, citing a he’s serious threat to the community.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A preliminary hearing for Washell is scheduled for July 26.