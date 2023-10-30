BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Logan Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance after go-carts were used to damage the basketball courts at Lakemont Park.

On Oct. 28, police were informed that people had broken into Lakemont Park and used the go-carts on the property to cause a significant amount of damage. A scooter and a bike were found at the park and police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owners.

Photo of bike, provided by Logan Township Police Department

Photo of scooter, provided by Logan Township Police Department

Damage to the property, provided by Logan Township Police Department

Damage to the property, provided by Logan Township Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Tyler McClellan at 814-949-3364 or through the Police Department’s Facebook page.