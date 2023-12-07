BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County woman was arrested after being accused of drunk driving with her children and injuring one of them after returning home.

Kayleigh Campbell-Martin, 37 (Bedford County Prison)

State troopers were called to a home in Napier Township just before 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6 for a report of an allegedly drunk 37-year-old Kayleigh Campbell-Martin putting her kids in her vehicle and driving away from the home.

According to the criminal complaint, Martin returned home after a few minutes, before state police arrived. Upon arriving, troopers noted they found a cooler full of white claw next to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Martin’s husband alleged he came home to her watching the kids after school and she was passed out and slumped over on the toilet with one child sitting on the bathroom floor.

He also told troopers he was working on the furnace a few hours later when Martin loaded the kids in the car and took off, the complaint reads. He claimed that after getting home, she dropped one of the kids on their face while going back into the house, giving them a bloody nose.

Troopers noted in the complaint that they observed the child to have a bloody nose. They also said Martin’s husband had video of her driving away from the home that evening as well as photos of her being passed out.

According to the complaint, Martin smelled like alcohol when state police were talking to her and she refused to speak to troopers or do a field sobriety test. She was taken to UPMC Bedford for a blood draw and refused, they said.

Troopers noted that Martin refused to be fingerprinted when taken to Pennsylvania State Police Bedford barracks.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Martin was arraigned just after midnight on Dec. 7 on charges of DUI, child endangerment, reckless endangerment and neglect of care.

She was placed in Bedford County Prison in place of $40,000.