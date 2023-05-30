BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Bedford County woman was sentenced to at least 2 years in prison for tampering with evidence and helping to burn the body of her then-boyfriend in 2022.

Courtney Boden, 25, previously pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse, two counts of conspiracy to that abuse and four counts of tampering with evidence, according to a release from the Office of Attorney General. A Bedford County judge sentenced Boden to 2 1/2 years to 12 years in prison on Tuesday, May 30.

“Mr. Matthai was brutally murdered and, to make a horrific situation even worse, his body was burned and moved to prevent investigators from finding the killer,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “While Ms. Boden did not pull the trigger, she received this significant prison sentence because she played a key role in the attempted cover-up.”

Derek Louk is charged with the killing of Marrhai. His case is pending trial. Boden is the mother of Matthai’s children and his estranged girlfriend. According to investigators, Boden also attempted to clean blood stains from a vehicle, destroy other evidence, and assist in attempting to sell the murder weapon.

Matthai’s body was allegedly taken to Louk’s residence and placed in a shallow pit before being covered in tires, doused in gasoline and set on fire. Investigators noted in all of the criminal complaints that Matthai’s remains were in the fire as it burned overnight

Boden was also present during the conflict between Louk and Matthai and saw Louk shoot and kill Matthai, according to investigators.

Louk allegedly confessed to investigators that he shot Matthai and has been in Bedford County Prison since his bail was denied on May 14 of 2022. He is facing criminal homicide and 3rd-degree murder charges as well as others.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Michael Madeira prosecuted the case. Pennsylvania State Police Hollidaysburg filed charges.