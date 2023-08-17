BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for the 2022 killing of his cousin, then burning his body, according to Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Derek Louk, 30, entered a plea on Thursday in Bedford County Court. He also pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse.

Louk will serve 15 to 30 years in prison. Bedford County Judge Travis B. Livengood accepted the plea and will formally order his sentence on Sept. 22.

Last year, Louk admitted to fatally shooting Tyler Matthai on April 26, then conspiring with two others to burn Matthai’s body and cover up the crime.

“The defendant not only pulled the trigger, he then conspired to conceal his horrific crimes by destroying the evidence — the victim’s body,” Attorney General Henry said. “With this plea, he is accepting responsibility for such senseless acts of violence and disregard for human life

Courtney Boden, who was Matthai’s girlfriend and Jordon Robertson recently pleaded guilty to assisting in burning the body and attempting to cover-up the crime. Boden was sentenced to 2 years and 3 months to 12 years in prison while Robertson also pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Michael Madeira and Deputy Attorney General David Gorman. Pennsylvania State Police, Troop G in Hollidaysburg, filed charges. The case was transferred to the Office of Attorney General from the Bedford County District Attorney’s Office.