BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Claysburg man was arrested Wednesday, accused of sexually assaulting two girls who were under the age of 13 at the time.

Edward Westerwelle, 33 (Blair County Prison)

Edward Westerwelle, 33, was accused of sexual assault more than a decade ago after a girl came forward to Altoona police in May.

According to the complaint, the girl, who is now 16, told police that Westerwelle would touch and assault her on four different occasions when she was five or six years old until she was 12.

On Dec. 6, Westerwelle went to the Altoona Police Department to speak about the case. Police said he first denied all allegations before stating that he did sexually assault the girl’s younger sister, the complaint reads.

While still being questioned, police said he then admitted to “groping” the first girl three or four times but stopped himself from going any further because he felt bad after assaulting the younger girl.

Westerwelle has been charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors, indecent assault of a child under 13 years old and more.

He was arraigned Thursday night and placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $200,000.