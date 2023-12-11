JOHNSTWON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man pleaded guilty to charges related to the selling of “ghost guns” and “hit kits” in federal court.

Former Altoona Police Detective Craig Zahradnik, 51, of Altoona, has pleaded guilty to felony charges of manufacturing, selling and possessing ghost guns.

Personally-made firearms are commonly referred to as “ghost guns” because they do not have serial numbers and are therefore untraceable. These guns are often purchased without the completion of a background check, which avoids gun laws, according to the indictment.

According to the indictment, from May 2022 to April 2023, Zahradnik, along with Harry Miller and Wayne Farabaugh, knowingly and willfully conspired, combined and agreed to engage in the business of manufacturing and dealing in firearms without a license.

The indictment continues to read that Zahradnik would provide money to Miller so he could purchase ammunition and the components used to manufacture personally made firearms. Miller purchased ammunition and build-kits for Polymner 80 handguns and AR-15s as well as upper and lower receivers, triggers, threaded barrels, magazines and silencers.

Zahradnik pleaded guilty to seven counts related to illegally making and selling guns, the conspiracy to sell guns, unlawful possession of machineguns and the transportation of guns.

Miller pleaded last month to charges related to the purchasing of machineguns and the manufacturing of the ghost guns. Farabaugh’s case is currently pending.

Zahradnik is still in custody at the Indiana County Prison.