BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Martinsburg man has pleaded guilty to in federal court to charges of possession, manufacturing and trafficking of firearms, according to United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan.

Harry Miller, 47, pleaded guilty on Monday, Oct. 23 to seven different federal counts relating to the manufacturing, dealing, and possession of firearms as well as conspiracy.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that in and around May 2022 and

continuing thereafter until on or about April 27, 2023, Miller, knowingly and willfully conspired

to engage and engaged in the business of manufacturing or dealing in firearms without a license. According to Olshan, he also possessed a machine gun, trafficked firearms, and engaged in the business of manufacturing and dealing in firearms without having paid the special occupational tax required by law.

Miller unlawfully possessed a firearm after knowing he had previously been convicted of a crime and knowingly and unlawfully transferred firearms that were not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Records, according to the press release.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 11. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 70 years in prison, a total fine of $1,270,000, or both.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on

behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Miller.