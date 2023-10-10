BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man, guilty of distributing child pornography will spend years behind bars after his sentencing was handed down on Tuesday.

Jamie Lee Richardson, 53, was sentenced on Oct. 10 to 14 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release, according to United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan.

Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence just over eight months after Richardson was found guilty of violating federal child pornography laws.

According to the release, in October of 2014, Richardson did knowingly distribute child pornography in individual computer graphic files that were produced using prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

All of the computer graphic files were shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf

of the government.

This case was brought as a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched

in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual

exploitation and abuse.

Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.