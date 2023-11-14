BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Logan Township Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in the hopes of identifying two individuals.

The individuals are being sought regarding separate retail theft cases in Altoona.

Individual number 1:

Picture provided by the Logan Township Police Department

Picture provided by the Logan Township Police Department

This individual is allegedly involved in a retail theft that occurred on Nov. 7 and Nov. 9 at Boscov’s. Anyone with information is requested to contact Patrolman Lutz at 814-949-3364.

Individual number 2:

Photos provided by the Logan Township Police Department

Photos provided by the Logan Township Police Department

This individual is allegedly involved in a retail theft that occurred at the GameStop (190 Falon Lane) on September 13. Anyone with information is requested to contact Patrolman Lutz at 814-949-3364.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

If you have information you can also reach out through the Logan Township Police Department’s Facebook page.