CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced the following schedule of maintenance activities in Clearfield County the week of October 23.

Bridge Maintenance & Cleaning

Route 4012 (Liberty Road) in Brady Township. Monday, October 23, through Wednesday, October 25. This work takes place off the roadway and has minimal, if any, traffic impact.

Route 4009 (Salem Road) in Brady Township. Wednesday, October 25, through Friday, October 27. This work takes place off the roadway and has minimal, if any, traffic impact.

Pennsylvania has some of the oldest bridges in the country, with an age of more than 50 years on average. Preventive maintenance is vital in extending the life of the structures. As such, PennDOT maintenance crews perform some bridge deck patching and structural repairs.

Pipe Replacing & Cleaning

Route 53 in Morris Township. Monday, October 23, through Friday, October 27. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control.

Route 2002 (Utahville Road) in Beccaria Township. Monday, October 23, through Friday, October 27. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control.

Pipe replacement and cleaning are essential in maintaining water flow around state roadways. Controlling water flow is one of the most important aspects of maintaining pavements. Uncontrolled water flow will damage both the pavement surface and the area under the pavement, which causes deterioration across the length of the pipe.

Shoulder Maintenance

Interstate 80 in Cooper Township. Monday, October 23, through Friday, October 27. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control.

Shoulder cutting removes excess material and debris from unpaved shoulder areas. Shoulder grading involves the shaping and stabilizing of those same areas. Both operations improve drainage, allow water to leave the roadway, and eliminate shoulder drop-offs. These are crucial highway maintenance operations because when drainage systems do not function properly, water collects on the road, weakens pavement, accelerates the formation of potholes, and creates the potential for icing conditions in the winter months.

Signing

Various routes throughout the county. Monday, October 23, through Friday, October 27. This work takes place off the roadway and has minimal, if any, traffic impact.

Signs are the most prominent way PennDOT communicates roadway safety and other information to our customers. County maintenance organizations have crews responsible for installing and repairing signage along state roads and reviewing installed signs to determine if replacements are needed. Reasons for replacing a sign include age, vandalism, or damage.

Vegetation Management

Route 53 in Morris Township. Monday, October 23, through Friday, October 27. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control.

Interstate 80 in Cooper Township. Monday, October 23, through Friday, October 27. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control.

Route 1011 (Rolling Stone Road) in Cooper Township. Monday, October 23, through Friday, October 27. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control.

Route 2002 (Utahville Road) Beccaria Township. Monday, October 23, through Friday, October 27. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control.

Mowing, herbicide spraying, and selected tree thinning help maintain a safe roadway free of obstructing vegetation, improving visibility to spot signage, traffic control devices, and other motorists, bicyclists, pedestrians, and animals approaching the road. Additionally, a well-maintained roadside can improve drainage and prolong the life of the roadway.

PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution in these and all work zones to ensure their safety and the safety of county maintenance staff.

This schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions, emergencies, or other unforeseen interruptions