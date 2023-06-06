JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Brookville man is accused of assaulting a 13-year-old in 2021.

Jordan McClain, 19, is in jail following assault accusations stemming from a December 2021 incident. McClain, 18 at the time was allegedly staying with a 13-year-old and her family because he had nowhere to go according to a report from the Reynoldsville Borough Police.

The victim told police that McClain, her and her younger sister all went upstairs to watch a movie when McClain touched her inappropriately, according to the criminal complaint.

During the interview, the victim also told police she thought McClain was being rough on purpose and “it hurt really bad.” According to the police report, the victim said that she was afraid to say anything because she didn’t want McClain to do something to her little sister.

McClain then allegedly forced the victim to sleep downstairs in the same room as him, according to the criminal complaint.

He is in Jefferson County Prison after being unable to post his $35,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, June 14.