JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brookville man is in jail and facing charges for allegedly raping a 12-year-old.

Damon Hamman, 33, was accused of assaulting a 12-year-old between the dates of Nov. 24 and Dec. 15 of 2023, according to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police out of Punxsutawney. On Dec. 19 officers responded to Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital for a report of sexual assault.

State police spoke to the child who claimed Hamman made her have sex with him on three separate occasions. On Dec. 20, PA Cares for Kids conducted an interview with the victim. In that interview, the victim claimed that Hamman allegedly forced her to have sex with him when her mother was away at work.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said that she told him no multiple times and asked him to stop.

Hamman is facing two felony charges of rape of a child, five felony charges of aggravated indecent assault of a child, five felony charges of indecent assault of a person less that 13, five felony charges of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13, two felony charges of rape forcible compulsion and three summary charges of harrassment.

Hamman is Jefferson County Prison with bail set at $100,000.