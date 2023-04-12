CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Northern Cambria couple are accused of abusing a 4-week-old infant, causing skull and femur fractures.

Jeremiah Benz, 22, and Diamond Feathers 19, are both facing felony charges of abusing an infant after the child was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital on Feb. 26 for multiple fractures, according to the criminal complaint.

According to medical records, the 4-week-old was reported to have fallen down a set of stairs. Doctors said the infant had a skull and femur fracture on the left leg.

Benz claimed he was carrying the infant down the stairs when he tripped and fell, which caused him to drop the child down two steps, according to officers.

On March 13, the child was seen at UPMC for a follow-up surgery consultation and staff found that the infant had three additional fractures on its right femur, and two on the right tibia, according to the criminal complaint. The hospital then filed a report with CYS, saying that the injuries “did not appear to be able to be caused as originally described from the child falling.”

An interview was scheduled with Benz and Feathers to discuss the incident, but police said they failed to show up. Officers then met with the CYS worker and the hospital staff where the infant’s injuries were described as “severe”, according to the criminal complaint.

The doctor stated, “These additional fractures are diagnostic of physical abuse. The reported history of a fall down stairs does not account for these metaphysical fractures (the three that were noted in the follow-up), as they are caused by shear forces applied to ends of long bones, such as forceful twisting/pulling motions.”

Benz is facing two felony charges. One for endangering the welfare of a child and one for aggravated assault. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. He is being housed in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10% of his $100,000 bail.

Feathers is facing two felony charges. One for endangering the welfare of a child and one for aggravated assault. She is also facing one misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person. Feather was able to post 10% of her $150,000 bail.

They both have preliminary hearings set for Tuesday, April 25.