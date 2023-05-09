CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Cambria County man is accused of sexually assaulting and having involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with someone who had a mental disability.

Mathew Plewa, 27, of Emeigh is facing several felony charges after he was accused of touching a person inappropriately and performing sexual acts on them, according to a police report from the Northern Cambria Borough Police Department. On March 4 officers were called to a house in Hastings for a sexual assault claim.

A support staff member had reported the assault to police on behalf of the victim who had several mental disabilities.

The victim told police that he was drawing in a room of the house the day before when Plewa came in and asked him a sexual question, according to the criminal complaint. He then stated that Plewa touched him inappropriately for almost an hour and that he was told not to tell anyone in exchange for two pieces of cake, according to the complaint.

On March 6, the victim came to the police station for a follow-up interview and told officers that it was not the first time Plewa had touched him, according to the report. Plewa allegedly had also exposed himself to the victim and showed him a pornographic video. He also stated during the interview that he did not want to do those things, according to the criminal complaint.

Plewa is facing felony charges of sexual assault, institutional sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person with mental disabilities. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of indecent assault of a person with a mental disability and indecent exposure.

Plewa is out on a unsecured bail of $50,000 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday, May 16.