CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New Kensington man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting an underage girl.

Matthew Hoch, 35, is facing a felony rape charge after the police were contacted by Childline about a tip they had received from one of the victim’s friends.

On June 7, police spoke with the victim’s father who claimed that Hoch had forced the victim to engage in sexual acts. In light of this information, the police scheduled an interview between the victim and the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) in Johnstown.

On June 14, the victim had an interview with the CAC in which she claimed the first instance of assault was in May. The victim had been sleeping when Hoch had begun to perform sexual acts on her, according to the criminal complaint. The victim claimed she had woken up but pretended to be asleep because she was scared and did not know what to do.

The victim told CAC that Hoch allegedly said that if she told anyone about what had happened she would get sent away.

The victim then told CAC that the same situation happened the following weekend, however, she told police that she confronted Hoch this time. The victim had told Hoch to get away from her and Hoch allegedly apologized and said that he was drunk.

According to the complaint, this continued to happen one more time, with the victim having another conversation with Hoch. This time she told Hoch that he was wrong and she was scared. Hoch allegedly said that the victim was beautiful and unique.

Hoch is now facing three felony charges of aggravated indecent assault, as well as felony charges of rape by forcible compulsion, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault of a person 11 years or older and corruption of minors.

Hoch is being held in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post his $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31.