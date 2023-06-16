CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A woman has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and has agreed to pay over $1,000,000 in restitution.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Florentina Mayko, age 39, of Cambria County pleaded guilty on Wednesday, June 14. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud for defrauding Medicare and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services between 2017 and 2019.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Mayko agreed with others to

defraud Medicare by submitting medically unnecessary urine drug tests for chronic opioid

patients at medical clinics where she was the chief executive officer, including a group of clinics

known as Pain Medicine of York or “PMY” (also known as All Better Wellness), according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

PMY had a practice, established in 2016 by Physician 1 and PMY Owner, of ordering

multiple urine drug tests for each patient at every PMY office visit, despite a lack of medical

necessity. From mid-2017 onward, Mayko and PMY Owner were repeatedly confronted with

information regarding the unlawful nature of the company’s UDT billing practices but continued

to utilize the practice until search warrants were executed at PMY’s various locations in

November 2019. PMY ceased operations soon thereafter because it could no longer retain

medical providers, according to a press release.

PMY billed Medicare for more than $10,000,000 in urine drug tests from mid-2017

through the end of 2019, and Medicare paid out over $4,000,000 for these urine drug tests. The

urine drug tests ordered by PMY were sent to an in-house laboratory at PMY whenever possible.

As a result, when medically unnecessary tests were billed to Medicare, the proceeds from them

went to PMY itself. A large portion of these proceeds went to PMY Owner and Mayko. Mayko,

in turn, purchased several investment properties using these funds, according to Karam.

Mayko agreed to pay $1,408,976.48 in restitution to the United States. She also agreed to

forfeit to the United States several properties located in Ocean City, Maryland and Myrtle Beach,

South Carolina.

The maximum penalty under federal law for conspiracy to commit health care fraud is 10

years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office

of Inspector General, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, and

the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ravi Romel Sharma and

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Smultkis are prosecuting the case.