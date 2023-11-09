CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A couple out of Bellefonte were arrested Wednesday thanks to help from the Centre County Drug Task Force.

Terry Miller, 59 (Spring Township Police Department)

Terry Miller, 59, and Cindy Young, 55, were taken into custody Nov. 8 when Spring Township police, along with the task force and the Attorney General’s office, executed warrants on the duo. According to police, the warrants were received after making controlled buys from both out of the same apartment.

During the arrest, officers said they seized $14,000 in currency and various controlled substances with a street value of $7,500.

Cindy Young, 55 (Spring Township Police Department)

Miller has been charged with four counts each of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and three counts of criminal use of a communication facility. His bail was denied.

Young is facing two counts of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and one count of criminal use of a communication facility. Her bail was set at $25,000.

Both are currently in Centre County Prison.