CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County judge has moved to dismiss charges against a Mifflin County man accused of raping a woman in 1995.

Scott Williams, 51 of Reedsville, was arrested in 2021 on charges that he had raped and beaten a Penn State Student outside of an apartment building in May of 1995.

Police said the victim was unable to identify her attacker because of a minor brain damage as a result of the attack, so police relied on DNA evidence to make an arrest. According to court documents, police submitted numerous pieces of physical evidence in hopes of creating a DNA profile and to test for potential DNA matches.

Based on the evidence that was submitted, the FBI was able to create an initial DNA profile but could not find a match through the National DNA Index System (NDIS).

In March of 2000, police were still unable to find a match in NDIS for the DNA the FBI had supplied. Police were concerned about reaching a statute of limitations on the case, and had filed a complaint for a “John Doe.” This complaint did not have a suspects name, only the DNA profile.

Police had charged John Doe with rape, aggravated assault, robbery, indecent assault, simple assault as well as other charges.

In December 2020, police began interviewing and testing people who could share the same genetics as the victim’s attacker. This led investigators to William’s mother, who was voluntarily DNA tested.

Police then collected spit bottles from Williams and confirmed that his DNA matched that of the suspect, according to court documents. Williams was arrested in October 2021.

On June 30, 2022, the Defense filed a motion to dismiss six of the eight charges that William was facing as well as a motion to suppress evidence.

On Oct. 6 a Centre County judge granted the dismissal of the following charges:

Indecent assault, misdemeanor

Simple assault

Recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor

The Defense also moved to dismiss the felony charge of aggravated assault as well as the charges of theft by unlawful taking of movable property and receiving property, which were denied.

Williams was released after posting his $100,000 bail and is set to go to trial early next year.