CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man has pleaded guilty to seven charges, including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, according to the Centre County District Attorney’s office.

Anatoliy Kolosov, 38, pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal where he will serve 10 – 20 years in prison. In August 2022, Kolosov was driving a Mercedes SUV too fast while under the influence and crashed head-on into another car in Spring Township, according to the district attorney. 79-year-old Richard Devinney was a passenger in the car that Kolosov hit. He passed away several days later from blunt force trauma to his head and neck.

Three other people were taken to the hospital for serious injuries, according to the criminal complaint. Kolosov had previous DUIs and his SUV was supposed to have an interlock ignition, but didn’t. His BAC at the time of the crash was .219 %, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said that at the time of the crash, the road was closed for over four hours while the accident was reconstructed and cleared.