CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Centre County man has been sentenced on five child pornography charges, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

Lucas Garber, 27, of Spring Mills was sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 17 to 2.5 – 5 years in prison for those five child pornography charges.

The investigation into Garber started in August 2021 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told investigators that four files of child porn were uploaded to Kik, a messaging app, according to the criminal complaint. A username, “Dimebag3049” and an email address were also given out that was associated with the account.

Investigators were able to get Garber’s address then from Verizon while Google gave out his email address and his name, according to court documents. Kik also reportedly gave investigators a history of uploads that ranged from July 2017 to July 2021.

Garber allegedly told investigators after he was arrested that the Kik account was his but that it was shut down in 2021 and he didn’t know why, but he has used multiple phones for the app.

Garber had also reportedly admitted to joining groups for sharing child porn pictures and even said how he would download the files to his phone.