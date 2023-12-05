INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Troopers are investigating a reported incident of child luring that happened on Tuesday in northern Indiana County.

According to a release, an unknown suspect attempted to lure an 11-year-old boy toward a vehicle after he had gotten off of his school bus and was walking home. The incident happened on Washington Church Road in Rayne Township.

The suspect was described as a black male in his 30s with short hair and wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and a bandana or facial covering.

The suspect was reported to be driving a black Toyota sedan, possibly a Prius, which fled toward SR 119. The vehicle was reported to have possible damage to its passenger side.

The suspect was reported to have remained in the vehicle and there was no physical contact reported to have occurred between the victim and the suspect.

Following this incident, the the boy went to his home told his parents.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to immediately contact Troop A, Indiana at 724 – 357 – 1960.