BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Reports of a dead dog in a ‘deplorable’ home with kids led police to arrest a Tyrone woman overnight.

Roberta Ewing, 37 (Blair County Prison)

Roberta Ewing, 37, was charged with animal cruelty and endangering the welfare of children Wednesday morning, Nov. 8, after police said they were called about a dead pitbull in Ewing’s home that appeared to have its neck snapped.

According to the criminal complaint, Tyrone police were shown photos of the dead pitbull as well as what they called ‘deplorable conditions’ of the home with trash and feces everywhere.

They spoke to witnesses who took the photos and they said there was another dog that was showing ribs and had something oozing from one of its eyes, the complaint reads.

Police noted that they knew there were children in the house after being called there the day prior for an unrelated incident.

After receiving a search warrant, Tyrone police went to Ewing’s residence on Bald Eagle Avenue and said a child answered the door. While searching, police said they found the white pitbull in the bedroom, as the pictures showed, with feces on the bed and trash on the floor to the point there was no empty space to step.

According to the complaint, a dead cat was also found in a soda box on the basement steps. Police went on to say that the 2nd floor was in a similar deplorable condition.

Ewing was arrested and arraigned Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. and placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $50,000.