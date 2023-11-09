CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A newly elected Clearfield County commission is facing charges after he allegedly stole a campaign sign and was caught on camera doing so.

Timothy Winters, 57 of Hyde, who on Tuesday, Nov. 7 was elected as a commissioner is now facing theft charges for allegedly stealing a political sign. According to a report from the Clearfield Regional Police Department, Winters allegedly stole the sign on Monday, Nov. 6.

Surveillance allegedly showed Winters taking the sign from Hyde Fire Hall (1618 Washington Avenue) at 11:30 p.m.

Winters is facing misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawfully taking movable property, receiving stolen property and a summary charge of illegally parking within 20 feet of a fire station.