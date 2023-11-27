CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Beccaria man is behind bars after a child came forward about being sexually assaulted in an RV by the man.

Bryon Carter, 58 (Clearfield County Prison)

Bryon Carter, 58, was arrested and charged with rape of a child, statutory rape, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault and sexual assault over an incident that happened in Bigler Township in May.

According to the criminal complaint, a young girl, whose age and name are withheld, was staying with a friend along with Carter and another man at an RV to camp out. The girl said she went into the RV to sleep instead of in the tent and that’s when Carter sexually assaulted and raped her.

Police advised the mother to take the child to the hospital that night where evidence was collected and sent to the PSP lab, the complaint shows.

It was noted in the complaint that Carter later claimed that the girl slept on a bench seat in the RV and he slept in the captain’s chair and then they all got up the next morning and had breakfast before taking the girl home.

However, state police said a DNA swab was taken from Carter which allegedly matched the Y chromosome from the evidence collected at the hospital in May, according to lab results listed in the complaint filed in court.

Carter was placed in Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $250,000.