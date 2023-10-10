JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing charges after police were made aware of alleged child abuse and neglect.

Corey Harris, 46, is facing 95 felony charges of aggravated indecent assault of someone less than 13 years old after police were contacted by the Child Advocacy Center to follow up on a tip it received that a 9-year-old had been molested by Harris.

On June 28, 2022, police talked with the victim about the alleged molestation, in which the victim claimed that Harris would inappropriately touch her and that it happened on multiple occasions.

On August 24, 2022, police interviewed Harris about the incidents that the victim had told police about. During the conversation, Harris denied any type of inappropriate contact between him and the victim.

Police then conducted a second interview with the victim, where she explained that the inappropriate contact happened frequently between March or April of 2019 and lasted until February of 2021.

Harris is now facing 85 felony charges of aggravated indecent assault of someone less than 13, 96 felony charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age as well as other felony charges.

A preliminary hearing occurred on Oct. 4. Harris is being held in the Jefferson County Prison after being unable to post 10% of his $50,000 bail.