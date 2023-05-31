CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Clearfield man has been sentenced in a federal court after being caught in a drug bust in 2020 that saw 38 people across Pennsylvania get indicted.
Andrew Knepp, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release on Wednesday, May 31, according to Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti. Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence.
According to information presented to the court, from July 2019 to June 2020, Knepp did
conspire to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable
amount of methamphetamine.
Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf
of the government. Mr. Rivetti commended the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Knepp.
Additional agencies participating in this investigation include:
- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
- The Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation
- The United States Postal Inspection Service
- Homeland Security Investigations
- Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General
- Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office
- Erie County District Attorney’s Office
- Millcreek Police Department
- Erie Bureau of Police
- Other local law enforcement agencies
This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers,
money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities
throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency
approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks